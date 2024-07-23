There will be numerous musical performances at this summer's opening ceremony in Paris and France are expecting around 1.5 billion people to watch the spectacle worldwide.

With such an audience, only the biggest artists will be considered to perform at the opening ceremony, which will be held on the River Seine in a change-up from the usual stadium event.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of performers set to entertain at the Olympics opening ceremony.

Who is performing at the Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony?

We're still waiting on an official announcement on the artists who will be performing at the opening ceremony but we'll keep this article updated when acts are announced.

Lady Gaga became the latest superstar rumoured to feature after she was reportedly spotted landing in Paris this week, while Celine Dion and Taylor Swift have also gone through the rumour mill.

Many are expecting Aya Nakamura, the biggest French singer in the world, to perform at the opening ceremony this year.

She is the most listened-to French singer worldwide and her songs have been streamed over 7 billion times around the globe.

France's president Emmanuel Macron is yet to confirm Nakamura as an act at the Olympics opening ceremony but he's publicly backed her potentially making an appearance.

He said: "She speaks to a good number of our fellow citizens and I think she is absolutely in her rightful place in an opening or closing ceremony."

