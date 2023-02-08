It simply wouldn't be the Super Bowl without liberal splashes of glitz and glam, a half-time show featuring the world's finest performers, fireworks, pomp and an all-American ceremony.

The Super Bowl is always one of the hottest tickets on the face of the Earth, as thousands of fans bask in the melting pot where sport and entertainment collide.

It's a feast for the eyes, with each edition a spectacle for the ages, and the number of witnesses to the 2023 showpiece game has been confirmed.

The Super Bowl will be hosted at State Farm Stadium – home of the Arizona Cardinals NFL team – in Glendale, Arizona in 2023.

The stadium has been expanded to its limits for one weekend only, with fans set to pack the house to the rafters for the big game.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Super Bowl attendance in 2023.

How many fans are at the Super Bowl?

The expanded State Farm Stadium is a sell-out for the game on Sunday night, meaning the Super Bowl 2023 attendance figure should reach 72,200 fans.

It's difficult to fathom that this time last year we celebrated the great news of a return to full capacity crowds in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl, following a meagre 25,000-strong masked crowd in 2021 due to COVID restrictions.

Fans in 2022 were required to prove their vaccination or negative test status and had to wear masks while not eating or drinking, but the show went ahead with a full attendance.

However, in 2023, we have no such worries. It's going to be a full house, a packed stadium, with no masks – a full-fat milk Super Bowl, to fans' delight.

Super Bowl XIV – in 1980 – boasted the largest ever attendance at the showpiece event.

A total of 103,985 fans crammed into the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Los Angeles Rams.

That total may take a while to beat considering few stadiums are able to match that capacity, but what a sight it would be!

