Motorsport on TV: How to watch F1, MotoGP, BTCC and more
Everything you need to know to watch motorsport live on TV and online in 2020
Start your engines... 2020 is crammed full of high-octane motorsport action from around the world, and RadioTimes.com is here to help you watch it all.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch motorsport on TV in the UK from your armchair and the broadcasters and streaming services you need to watch every race live...
Major championships
Formula 1 (Sky Sports)
Date: 15th March - 29th November
Formula 2 (Sky Sports)
Date: 20th March - 29th November
Formula 3 (Sky Sports)
Date: 21st March - 27th September
Formula E (Eurosport, BT Sport, Youtube, BBC)
Date: 22nd November (2019) - 26th July
British Touring Car Championship (ITV4)
Date: 28th March - 11th October
MotoGP (BT Sport)
Date: 8th March - 15th November
World Superbike Championship (Eurosport)
Date: 28th February - 11th October
Other major events
Indy 500 (Sky Sports)
Date: 24th May
Isle of Man TT (ITV4)
Date: 30th May – 12th June
24 Hours of Le Mans (Eurosport)
Date: 14th June