Start your engines... 2020 is crammed full of high-octane motorsport action from around the world, and RadioTimes.com is here to help you watch it all.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch motorsport on TV in the UK from your armchair and the broadcasters and streaming services you need to watch every race live...

Major championships

Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1 (Sky Sports)

Date: 15th March - 29th November

Full Formula 1 2020 calendar

Formula 2 (Sky Sports)

Date: 20th March - 29th November

Formula 3 (Sky Sports)

Date: 21st March - 27th September

Formula E (Eurosport, BT Sport, Youtube, BBC)

Date: 22nd November (2019) - 26th July

Full Formula E 2020 calendar

British Touring Car Championship (ITV4)

Date: 28th March - 11th October

MotoGP (BT Sport)

Date: 8th March - 15th November

Full MotoGP 2020 calendar

World Superbike Championship (Eurosport)

Date: 28th February - 11th October

Other major events

Indy 500
Indy 500 (Sky Sports)

Date: 24th May

Indy 500 preview, how to watch guide

Isle of Man TT (ITV4)

Date: 30th May – 12th June

Isle of Man TT preview, how to watch guide – coming soon

24 Hours of Le Mans (Eurosport)

Date: 14th June

24 Hours of Le Mans preview, how to watch guide

