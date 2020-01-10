A fresh slate of superstars are ready to duel through 200 laps of the circuit, including defending champion Simon Pagenaud who will harbour hopes of retaining his crown, but faces stiff competition.

Formula 1 legend Fernando Alonso is involved in the race once again, and it may be his final outing in Indy as he prepares for a shock return to F1 in 2021.

The Spanish star qualified 26th for the Indy 500, while Marco Andretti secured pole position ahead of the big showdown.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest information on how to watch the Indy 500.

When is the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 main race takes place at 6pm (UK time) on Sunday 23rd August 2020.

A series of pre-race activities, songs and traditions will take place throughout the day in the build-up to the main event.

Where is the Indy 500 held?

The Indy 500 takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indiana, USA.

Up to 250,000 fans can line the circuit in permanent seating, while a further 50,000 infield fans will soak up the atmosphere throughout the day.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

How to watch the Indy 500 in the UK

You will be able to watch the race live on Sky Sports F1 or online via the SkyGo app from 6pm.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race via NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.