Formula 1 legend Fernando Alonso helped guide Toyota Gazoo Racing to back-t0-back titles over the last two showpiece races alongside Sebastian Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima. However, Alonso will not return for this weekend's race, meaning other contenders now have a chance to step up and make an impact.

When is 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2020?

24 Hours of Le Mans runs between 1:30pm (UK time) on Saturday 19th September and run until (you guessed it) 1:30pm on Sunday 20th September.

This is a departure from the original date which should have been the weekend of Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th June.

Where is 24 Hours of Le Mans?

24 Hours of Le Mans takes place at the Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France.

The 8.467 mile-long track will be traversed by some of the biggest names in endurance racing as they seek to claim the crown.

Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans in the UK

The race will be shown live on Eurosport.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year, again with a seven-day free trial at the beginning of your subscription.

Amazon Prime subscribers can add the Eurosport channels for £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month though can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Eurosport is also available through Sky Sports.

24 Hours of Le Mans schedule

Thursday 17 September

9:00am - FREE PRACTICE 1 - 3 hours

1:00pm - FREE PRACTICE 2 - 3 hours – watch on Eurosport 2

4:15pm - QUALIFICATION - 45 mins – watch on Eurosport 2

7:00pm - FREE PRACTICE 3 - 4 hours – watch on Eurosport 2

Friday 18 September

9:00am - FREE PRACTICE 4 - 1 hour

10:30am - HYPERPOLE - 30 mins – watch on Eurosport 2

Saturday 19 September

9:30am - WARM UP - 15 mins – watch on Eurosport 2

1:30pm - RACE - 24 hours – watch on Eurosport 2

