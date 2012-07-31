Mark Cavendish to join BBC presenting team for Olympic track cycling coverage
The Team GB rider, whose hopes of an Olympic medal ended with the Cycling Road Race on Saturday, will commentate on the velodrome events
Team GB cyclist Mark Cavendish is to join the BBC’s Olympic commentary team from Thursday when the track cycling events kick off in the Velodrome.
Cavendish was fancied to bring home gold for Britain in the Cycling Road Race on Saturday, but was left disappointed as he and his GB teammates failed to maneouvre him into a positon from which he could make use of his potentially devastating sprint finish.
The 27-year-old, who competed in the madison in the Beijing Olympics, but failed to medal, is set to add his experience to the BBC commentary team as Britons including Victoria Pendleton and Chris Hoy pursue track golds.
The news was announced via Twitter at around 3:30pm this afternoon by Dave Gordon, the BBC’s Head of Major Events, who tweeted “Pleased to announce that Mark Cavendish will join BBC team for Track Cycling coverage. Starts Thursday August 2nd at 400pm BBC 1.”