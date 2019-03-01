The North Stand is expected to be completed in May while fans can expect an overhauled line-up of pre-game, half-time and even post-game entertainment.

Wakefield will be hoping to ruin the occasion for their local rivals but will need to improve on their recent performances if they are to topple Leeds.

Both teams sit in the bottom half of the standings and will be determined to get their season flowing with a win.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity game on TV and online.

What time is the Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity game?

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity begins at 7:45pm on Friday 1st March 2019.

Where is Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity being played?

The game will take place at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

The 17,500-capacity ground will boast a fantastic atmosphere as the local rivals go head-to-head.

How to watch and live stream Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Leeds Rhinos squad

Available squad: T. Briscoe, Cuthbertson, Donaldson, Dwyer, Ferres, Handley, Hurrell, Lolohea, Merrin, Myler, Newman, Oledzki, Parcell, Peteru, Singleton, Smith, L. Sutcliffe, Walker, Watkins

Missing players: Ablett, Jones-Buchanan, Golding, Crosby, Ward

Head coach: David Furner

Wakefield Trinity squad

Available squad: Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Brough, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tupou, Wood

Missing players: Randell, Huby, Kirmond

Head coach: Chris Chester

