Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity: How to watch on TV and live stream the Super League match
Leeds Rhinos host Wakefield Trinity in the Betfred Super League this week with Emerald Headingley finally re-opening its doors
Leeds Rhinos host their first home game of the season in their freshly-developed Headingley Stadium on Friday.
The new South Stand has been fully opened and will be enjoyed for the first time after for games on the road.
The North Stand is expected to be completed in May while fans can expect an overhauled line-up of pre-game, half-time and even post-game entertainment.
Wakefield will be hoping to ruin the occasion for their local rivals but will need to improve on their recent performances if they are to topple Leeds.
Both teams sit in the bottom half of the standings and will be determined to get their season flowing with a win.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity game on TV and online.
What time is the Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity game?
Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity begins at 7:45pm on Friday 1st March 2019.
Where is Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity being played?
The game will take place at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds.
The 17,500-capacity ground will boast a fantastic atmosphere as the local rivals go head-to-head.
How to watch and live stream Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Leeds Rhinos squad
Available squad: T. Briscoe, Cuthbertson, Donaldson, Dwyer, Ferres, Handley, Hurrell, Lolohea, Merrin, Myler, Newman, Oledzki, Parcell, Peteru, Singleton, Smith, L. Sutcliffe, Walker, Watkins
Missing players: Ablett, Jones-Buchanan, Golding, Crosby, Ward
Head coach: David Furner
Wakefield Trinity squad
Available squad: Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Brough, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tupou, Wood
Missing players: Randell, Huby, Kirmond
Head coach: Chris Chester
