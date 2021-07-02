How to enjoy the best of Formula E

If you’ve ever watched the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, you’ll know it’s the single most forward-facing racing series out there. With fully electric cars, genius innovations that bring fans closer to the sport and truly unforgettable action, it’s a certified must-watch.

Advertisement

In both drivers’ and constructors’ categories, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship looks set to play out to a thrilling conclusion, so if you don’t want to miss a lap of action, read on to find out how and where to watch the remaining ePrix of the 2020-21 campaign.

The best things in life are…

Free to air. This year’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is tighter and twistier than a lap around Monaco. At the time of writing, Robin Frijns leads fellow Dutchman Nyck de Vries by just five points. And with seventh placed Vergne only a further 11 points back, with 25 points available for a win, it’s all set up for a grandstand finale.

Thankfully, the races are shown across BBC TV and online services, including Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. This includes the upcoming ePrix at London’s ExCel centre – the only way to see exhilarating wheel-to-wheel racing in our nation’s capital.

Can you watch Formula E anywhere else?

Practice sessions, qualifying, ePrix and highlights are also available on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player. In addition, you can watch full races on UK digital channel Quest.

Hit refresh

Want to see some of the most exciting moments of the season so far – and remind yourself of the most iconic passes, prangs and race finishes in Formula E history? The sport’s official YouTube channel has you covered, with hours of unmissable compilations and behind-the-scenes content to while away your work lunchtimes.

Driving innovation

Vodafone is invested in positively supporting motorsport’s push towards a greener future, as the Official Communications Partner of the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

The sport may be about drivers and cars, but it is also about innovation, technology, people, cities, society, the planet, and, ultimately, how the future of it all will develop. Vodafone’s involvement with Porsche in Formula E puts them at the cutting edge of making this happen through the implementation of progressive automotive technology.

Get involved

Formula E is all about getting fans closer to the racing than ever before, and there’s no better proof of that than FANBOOST. In the lead up to a race, fans can vote online for their favourite driver to receive an additional power boost during the race for extra overtaking ability.

If you’re new to Formula E, and not sure who to support, you’re guaranteed to see some real track magic happen if you vote to give TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team drivers, Pascal Wehrlein and André Lotterer, a boost.

Advertisement

Vote now