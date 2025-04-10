McIlroy is tipped to challenge all the way at the one major he is yet to win, despite six top-10 finishes.

But when does he begin his quest for supremacy? We're on hand to guide you through McIlroy's week in Georgia and how you can track his every move on the course.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when Rory McIlroy will play at the Masters today.

What time does Rory McIlroy start his round at The Masters today?

Rory McIlroy will start the first round of the Masters at 6:12pm UK time on Thursday 10th April 2025.

He begins his second round at 2:58pm UK time on Friday 11th April 2025.

You can watch The Masters 2025 live on Sky Sports. Featured groups will begin from around 2pm, before main coverage each evening.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.