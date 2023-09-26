Fans and casual viewers across the nation will tune into coverage of the event throughout the weekend, but will any aspect of the Ryder Cup be shown across BBC platforms?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Ryder Cup coverage on BBC in 2023.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is the Ryder Cup 2023 on BBC?

The Ryder Cup will not be shown live on BBC in 2023. The whole tournament will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports.

However, there's still plenty of coverage to come on BBC, with regular highlights and extensive radio coverage to guide you through all the latest events at the Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup 2023 highlights on BBC

There will be a Ryder Cup highlights show each night on BBC, rounding up all the big storylines and top shots of the day.

Friday 29th September

8:30pm – BBC Two

Saturday 30th September

8:30pm – BBC Two

Sunday 1st October

7:30pm – BBC Two

Ryder Cup 2023 BBC radio coverage

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of the Ryder Cup across its radio platforms throughout the tournament.

Every round will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds or via the BBC Sport website.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can listen to BBC Radio 5 Live via BBC Sounds online and through the app.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.