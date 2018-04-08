Golf fans are loving Peter Alliss' “soothing” Masters commentary
Some viewers just can’t get enough of the BBC commentator’s classic quotes and dulcet tones
Published: Sunday, 8 April 2018 at 10:51 am
Feeling a little worse for wear after the weekend? Forget the usual remedies of a big fry up or a hot bath – it’s the “soothing” voice of Peter Alliss that will make everything okay, according to Twitter.
Alliss has been commentating on the golf course for more than 50 years, and this year at the Masters he has won over fans yet again with his classic quotes and dulcet tones.
Some viewers have said they could listen to the BBC commentator's voice “all day” while others have even suggested they want Alliss to commentate on their whole life.
The Masters 2018 are on 5-8 April, here’s how to watch the competition.
