Formula 1 2017 TV coverage guide: Italian Grand Prix in Monza

This weekend Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel duke it out in Spa for the Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton is currently just 7 points off leader Vettel in the rankings, with Finland's Valtteri Bottas then trailing the Brit by a whopping 34 points.

Find out where to watch the race live on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 26th August

Coverage is live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm (start time: 1pm). Highlights are on Channel 4 from 5:30pm.

Race Day: Sunday 27th August

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event from 12pm (start time: 1pm). Highlights are on Channel 4 from 5:45pm

