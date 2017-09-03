Where can I watch the Formula 1 2017 Italian Grand Prix on TV?
Find out when you can watch the thirteenth race of the F1 season on Sky Sports F1
Published: Sunday, 3 September 2017 at 9:09 am
Formula 1 2017 TV coverage guide: Italian Grand Prix in Monza
This weekend Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel duke it out in Spa for the Italian Grand Prix.
Advertisement
Hamilton is currently just 7 points off leader Vettel in the rankings, with Finland's Valtteri Bottas then trailing the Brit by a whopping 34 points.
Find out where to watch the race live on TV below.
Qualifying: Saturday 26th August
Coverage is live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm (start time: 1pm). Highlights are on Channel 4 from 5:30pm.
Advertisement
Race Day: Sunday 27th August
Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event from 12pm (start time: 1pm). Highlights are on Channel 4 from 5:45pm
More like this
Formula 1 2017 race calendar and TV schedule
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement