Find out where to watch the opening race of the 2017 live on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 25th March

Coverage is live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports 1 from 5am (Start-time 6am). Highlights are on Channel 4 from 1pm.

Race day: Sunday 26th March

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports 1 from 5.30am (race starts at 6am). Highlights are on Channel 4 from 2pm.

Where else can I follow the Australian Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live has race day coverage from 5am on Sunday.

Formula 1 2017 race calendar and TV schedule