There are still eight races remaining, though none on European soil, proving the increasing global appeal of the sport. However, fans will hope to witness more front row drama as the season enters the third sector.

Max Verstappen has won 10 races in a row, already an F1 record, with no signs of being challenged atop the podium.

The Red Bull superstar will be determined to maintain his hot streak, while an ever-shifting combination of teammate Sergio Pérez, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari drivers openly competing to make up the numbers on the podium.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Singapore Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

When is the Singapore Grand Prix?

The Singapore Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 17th September 2023.

The race begins at 1pm, a reasonable post-lunchtime slot for British fans despite the time difference to Singapore.

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix on TV

The Singapore Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Singapore Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Singapore Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 15th September

From 10am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 10:30am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 16th September

From 10:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 10:30am

Qualifying – 2pm

Sunday 17th September

From 11:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 1pm

