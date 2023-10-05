Verstappen is sat on exactly 400 points going into the weekend, 177 points clear of teammate Sergio Pérez, the only man who could mathematically prevent the Dutchman from landing the title.

Simply put, if Verstappen leaves Qatar with a lead of 146 points or more over Pérez, he will be crowned king. There's a sprint race coming up, meaning there's a maximum haul of 34 points on offer.

If Pérez fails to hit the podium in the Grand Prix, regardless of what happens over the weekend, it's game over.

The Qatar Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 8th October 2023.

Qatar Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 6pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Qatar Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 6th October

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 2:30pm

Qatar Grand Prix qualifying time

Friday 6th October

From 5:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 6pm

Qatar Grand Prix sprint time

Saturday 7th October

From 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Sprint Shootout – 2pm

Sprint – 6:30pm

Qatar Grand Prix race time

Sunday 8th October

From 4:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 6pm

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix on TV

The Qatar Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Qatar Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

