Qatar Grand Prix 2023 start time: F1 race, qualifying and practice schedule
Your complete guide to the Qatar Grand Prix 2023 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
Formula 1 returns this weekend with the Qatar Grand Prix - and the first opportunity for Max Verstappen to clinch the world driver's title for a third successive season.
The Red Bull megastar has proven largely unstoppable in 2023 with 13 victories – including a 10-race winning streak – to his name this campaign.
Verstappen is sat on exactly 400 points going into the weekend, 177 points clear of teammate Sergio Pérez, the only man who could mathematically prevent the Dutchman from landing the title.
Simply put, if Verstappen leaves Qatar with a lead of 146 points or more over Pérez, he will be crowned king. There's a sprint race coming up, meaning there's a maximum haul of 34 points on offer.
If Pérez fails to hit the podium in the Grand Prix, regardless of what happens over the weekend, it's game over.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4
Qatar Grand Prix date
The Qatar Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 8th October 2023.
Check out our F1 calendar 2023 – link above – for the full list of races throughout the season.
Qatar Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 6pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Qatar Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 6th October
From 2pm on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 2:30pm
Qatar Grand Prix qualifying time
Friday 6th October
From 5:30pm on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 6pm
Qatar Grand Prix sprint time
Saturday 7th October
From 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1
Sprint Shootout – 2pm
Sprint – 6:30pm
Qatar Grand Prix race time
Sunday 8th October
From 4:30pm on Sky Sports F1
Race – 6pm
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix on TV
The Qatar Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
Live stream Qatar Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.