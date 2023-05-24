The Radio Times logo
Monaco Grand Prix 2023 start time: F1 practice, qualifying and race schedule

Your complete guide to the Monaco Grand Prix 2023 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.

Monaco Grand Prix track

Published:

The Monaco Grand Prix has arrived with drivers itching to get back into their cars following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last weekend.

Extreme weather and subsequent flooding in northern Italy saw the showdown at Imola cancelled, with the race unlikely to be rescheduled in 2023.

The current F1 landscape is taking a familiar shape with Max Verstappen’s victory in Miami placing him top of the tree, just ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Fernando Alonso continues to punch in consistently excellent performances to sit third in the charts, while Ferrari and Mercedes are under pressure to up their game despite still being in the early stages of the campaign.

The visit to Monaco – the home of several stars on the grid – is always a highlight on the F1 calendar, and fans will be excited to see how their favourites perform on the grand stage.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix date

The Monaco Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

Check out our F1 calendar 2023 – link above – for the full list of races throughout the season.

Monaco Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Monaco Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 26th May

From 12pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 27th May

From 11:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 27th May

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

Monaco Grand Prix race time

Sunday 28th May

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix on TV

The Monaco Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 28th May.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Monaco Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

