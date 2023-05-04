Races usually kick-start around midday, but the location of the stateside race means UK fans can soak up all the drama across the coming evenings.

The Miami Grand Prix hits our TV screens this weekend with primetime evening slots for British fans.

Max Verstappen will be determined to record back-to-back victories on this circuit following his triumph in the inaugural Miami GP last year.

However, Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez isn't making life easy for the reigning world champion. The Mexican star has won two of the opening four races, including the last jaunt out in Baku.

Fans will be excited to see whether Perez can mount a full-blown surge for the world title in 2023, but a victory in the Sunshine State of Florida would see him draw close to Verstappen at the very top of the charts.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Miami Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 7th May 2023.

The race begins at 8:30pm, a primetime slot for British fans away from the usual start times around and after Sunday lunchtime.

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix on TV

The Miami Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 7pm on Sunday 7th May.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Miami Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Miami Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 5th May

From 6:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 7pm

Practice 2 – 10:30pm

Saturday 6th May

From 5:15pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 5:30pm

Qualifying – 9pm

Sunday 7th May

From 7pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 8:30pm

