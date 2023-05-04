Reigning world champion Max Verstappen roared to victory in Florida in 2022 and will return hoping to re-assert his dominance over the field in the first of three US races.

The Miami Grand Prix returns for its second outing following a successful weekend in the Sunshine State last year.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez blazed to victory around Baku in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend after Verstappen was hampered by an ill-timed safety car from his perspective.

Perez has now won two of the opening four races and another crown would see him close the gap on Verstappen at the summit.

Fans will be excited to see F1 return stateside with the United States Grand Prix in Texas and Las Vegas Grand Prix still to come later in the year.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Miami Grand Prix.

The Miami Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 7th May 2023.

Check out our F1 calendar 2023 – link above – for the full list of races throughout the season.

Miami Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 8:30pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Miami Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 5th May

From 6:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 7pm

Practice 2 – 10:30pm

Saturday 6th May

From 5:15pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 5:30pm

Miami Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 6th May

From 8pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 9pm

Miami Grand Prix race time

Sunday 7th May

From 7pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 8:30pm

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix on TV

The Miami Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 7pm on Sunday 7th May.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Miami Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

