Only three races went ahead in the opening eight weeks, but Azerbaijan marked the first of five in six weeks.

The Formula 1 season is beginning to find its feet following a stop-start opening leg of the campaign.

The carnival returns to the US this week with the second running of the Miami Grand Prix, and Max Verstappen will be in the mood to record a victory in Florida.

The Red Bull megastar leads the way in the driver standings after four races in 2023, but has been forced to share race victories with teammate Sergio Perez, who has started the season in excellent form.

Verstappen remains the favourite to go all the way in 2023, but Perez's early exploits suggest he could inspire a genuine title race over the course of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and storylines to watch ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Miami Grand Prix 2023 preview

1. Title race... on?

Verstappen has established a Lewis Hamilton-eqsue sense of inevitability when it comes to winning races. No matter where the Mercedes man would start in the field, he would be a strong bet to burn through the pack and come out on top. Verstappen has taken up that mantle.

However, Perez has started this season in outstanding shape with two victories on two street circuits and another coming up this weekend. Verstappen is still very much the favourite to earn a third world title, but a Perez victory this weekend would ignite genuine interest in a title battle over the coming busy period.

2. Ferrari lurking

It's difficult to get too excited about any teams beyond Red Bull at the top, but Ferrari have shown signs of getting their act together.

Charles Leclerc has retired from half of the four races in 2023 but landed on pole for the Azerbaijan sprint race, finished second only to Sergio Perez, and slid into third by the end of the Grand Prix itself.

To see a lesser-spotted Red Bull in front of you on track is a feat in itself. Ferrari have shown signs of being the most appealing team to keep an eye on beyond the champion constructors.

3. US homecoming king 2023

The US finally has a favoured son to support. Not only is Logan Sargeant heading back across the pond to home soil, but he is returning to the state of his birth, Florida.

The Fort Lauderdale-born star was raised around Miami and grew up karting just moments from the track he will race on this weekend.

It's a wonderful story, and perfect timing, that F1 has grown to a stage that will allow Sargeant to race in front of his hometown fans and they will be sure to back their man when the time comes.

Miami Grand Prix 2023 prediction

We called it with Perez last week due to the likelihood of safety car or red flag mayhem in Baku, and Miami could prove to be another messy affair.

Valterri Bottas binned his Alfa Romeo in FP1 last year, the first ever major incident in the first ever Formula 1 session in Miami.

However, Verstappen is the only driver with experience of winning here, and he will be more determined than ever to chalk up another victory here and now to snuff out any flickering chatter of Perez muscling in on the title charge.

RadioTimes.com Miami GP predicted winner: Max Verstappen

