The three-time world champion will be determined to rack up more victories before the season ends, in a bid to break records and rubber stamp the sheer dominance of his performance this year.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez will be fired up to perform here, with a second-place finish in the Drivers' Championship far from secure as he returns to race in his homeland.

Pérez has racked up consecutive podiums in Mexico City, both third-place finishes in 2021 and 2022, but he will be determined to place even higher in 2023.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

When is the Mexico City Grand Prix?

The Mexico City Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 29th October 2023.

The race begins at 8pm, meaning a later start than usual for British fans.

How to watch the Mexico City Grand Prix on TV

The Mexico City Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Mexico City Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Mexico City Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 27th October

Practice 1 – 7:30pm

Practice 2 – 11pm

Saturday 28th October

Practice 3 – 6:30pm

Qualifying – 10pm

Sunday 29th October

Race – 8pm

