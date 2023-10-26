Mexican hero Sergio Pérez will attract legions of fans to his cause this weekend, as he seeks to win on home soil for the first time.

The finishing order of the last two races in Mexico City have been identical: Max Verstappen in first, followed by Lewis Hamilton in second and Pérez on the podium. The Red Bull star will be determined to take another step closer to victory here.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Mexico City Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 29th October 2023.

Mexico City Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 8pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Mexico City Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 27th October

From 7pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 7:30pm

Practice 2 – 11pm

Saturday 28th October

From 6:15pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 6:30pm

Mexico City Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 28th October

From 9pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 10pm

Mexico City Grand Prix race time

Sunday 29th October

From 6:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 8pm

How to watch the Mexico City Grand Prix on TV

The Mexico City Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Live stream Mexico City Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

