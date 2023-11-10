Drivers will be paraded like kings across race weekend, which promises to provide as much entertainment and glam away from the circuit as on it.

But there is a serious race to be hand underneath the showbiz wrapper. Max Verstappen is already crowned at the top of the standings, but the race for second place is hot.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez and Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton are locked in a contest for the runner-up spot, while McLaren, Ferrari and Aston Martin have all shown flashes of brilliance in 2023 - and will be determined to put on a show for the masses here.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 19th November 2023 in UK time, though the race actually takes place on Saturday evening local time in Las Vegas.

The race begins at 6am UK time, meaning an early start than usual for British fans.

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on TV

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Las Vegas Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 17th November

From 4am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 4:30am

Practice 2 – 8am

Saturday 18th November

From 4:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 2 – 4:30am

Qualifying – 8am

Sunday 19th November

From 4:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 6am

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.