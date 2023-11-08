Max Verstappen is home and dry in terms of the Drivers' Championship, but he will be determined to become the first winner of the newest race on the slate.

The battle for second place in the driver standings continues to rage on, with Red Bull ace Sergio Pérez clinging to the runner-up spot as Lewis Hamilton bears down on him.

Fans across the globe will be excited to see how the chips fall in a huge weekend for the drivers and the sport itself.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 19th November 2023 in UK time, although the race actually goes ahead on Saturday 18th November local time in Las Vegas.

Throughout our coverage, we will refer to the Grand Prix as taking place on Sunday, as per UK time.

Las Vegas Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 6am UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Las Vegas Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 17th November

From 4am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 4:30am

Practice 2 – 8am

Saturday 18th November

From 4:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 4:30am

Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 18th November

From 7am on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 8am

Las Vegas Grand Prix race time

Sunday 19th November

From 4:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 6am

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on TV

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Las Vegas Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

