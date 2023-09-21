Carlos Sainz produced a tyre management clinic as he clawed his way to victory, less than one second ahead of former teammate and good friend Lando Norris.

Japan should offer plenty of fun and games, while fans will be keen to see the Honda-powered Red Bull roar back to life at Suzuka.

Ferrari will be keen to build momentum following Sainz's heroics, while McLaren and Mercedes have forced their way back into the elite pack in lieu of Aston Martin.

Aston Martin withdrew Lance Stroll from the grid following a horror smash in qualifying, while Fernando Alonso slumped to 15th in Singapore.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Japanese Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

When is the Japanese Grand Prix?

The Japanese Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 24th September 2023.

The race begins at 6am, meaning an early start for British fans.

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix on TV

The Japanese Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Japanese Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Japanese Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 22nd September

From 3am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 3:30am

Practice 2 – 7am

Saturday 23rd September

From 3:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 3:30am

Qualifying – 7am

Sunday 24th September

From 4:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 6am

