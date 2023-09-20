However, Max Verstappen, who entered the race on the back of a 10-race winning streak, was nowhere to be seen.

Red Bull endured a string of essentially failed changes to their set-up for the race, leading to Verstappen and Sergio Pérez both failing to reach Q3 in qualifying. They finished fifth and eighth respectively in the race.

Singapore is a notorious circuit to drive, while Japan remains a consistent favourite among competitors. Verstappen will hope to put last weekend down as a bad day at the office, rather than the tip of a perilous iceberg.

The Japanese Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 24th September 2023.

Japanese Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 6am UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Japanese Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 22nd September

From 3am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 3:30am

Practice 2 – 7am

Saturday 23rd September

From 3:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 3:30am

Japanese Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 23rd September

From 6am on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 7am

Japanese Grand Prix race time

Sunday 24th September

From 4:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 6am

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix on TV

The Japanese Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Japanese Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

