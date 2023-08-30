Barely anyone has laid a glove on Verstappen throughout 2023 so far. His exemplary, calculated, mature driving paired with a behemoth machine around him has set him firmly on course to claim a third world title in rapid fashion.

McLaren and Mercedes showed plenty of improvement prior to the summer break, but Alpine are the big winners since the return of F1 - performing strongly at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly racked up an outstanding third-place finish following a blistering run through the grid from 12th in rainy conditions. He will be determined to build a head of steam as the midfield battle rages on, despite the lack of competition at the very summit.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Italian Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

When is the Italian Grand Prix?

The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 3rd September 2023.

The race begins at 2pm, a traditional post-lunchtime slot for British fans.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix on TV

The Italian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Italian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Italian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 1st September

From 12pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 2nd September

From 11:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 3rd September

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

