Red Bull megastar Verstappen has won nine races in a row, he sits in a league of his own, untouched, unspoiled by fruitless attempts to dethrone him in 2023.

Teammate Sergio Pérez has failed to inspire confidence in his ability to complete Red Bull one-twos lately, with just one second-place finish in eight races, while a host of chasing pack cars have shown flashes of greatness.

Alpine ace Pierre Gasly closed out the podium with a third-place finish in the Dutch Grand Prix last time out, with Fernando Alonso back up to second following a four-race drought.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 3rd September 2023.

Italian Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Italian Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 1st September

From 12pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 2nd September

From 11:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Italian Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 2nd September

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

Italian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 3rd September

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix on TV

The Italian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Italian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

