Red Bull look imperious with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez riding out in front with style, elegance and comfort to boot.

The fresh F1 season is under way and points are already flowing through on the board.

The championship battle is not something to weigh up in the middle of the season; it's an active battle going on right now and every early point counts.

In the last four years, Verstappen has been crowned champion with 454 and 395.5 points, while Lewis Hamilton secured the crown with just 347 in a curtailed 2020 campaign and 413 the previous year.

How many points are awarded per race? 10 drivers receive points following each Grand Prix, but the quantity they receive is based entirely on where they finish – plus a bonus point for one lucky victor.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of how many points are scored in an F1 Grand Prix.

How many points are awarded in F1?

On the basis that 75 to 100 per cent of the race is completed, drivers are awarded the following points totals per race:

25pts 18pts 15pts 12pts 10pts 8pts 6pts 4pts 2pts 1pt

The driver with the fastest lap receives one additional bonus point, providing they finish inside the top 10 on race day.

How many points are awarded in F1 Sprint?

Some races include Sprint race qualifying. This involves a shortened race with the finishing order then replicated onto the Grand Prix starting grid.

Sprint races are also incentivised by points as follows:

8pts 7pts 6pts 5pts 4pts 3pts 2pts 1pts

How many points are awarded if a race is cancelled?

Races can sometimes be cancelled mid-Grand Prix. Reasons for abandonment could include a severe accident where safety equipment cannot be fixed or overwhelmingly poor weather conditions, including thunderstorms.

In the instance of a cancellation, points are awarded based on how far through the race was when it was curtailed.

If a race is cancelled with 50 to 75 per cent of the laps completed:

19pts 14pts 12pts 10pts 8pts 6pts 4pts 3pts 2pts 1pts

If a race is cancelled with 50 to 25 per cent of the laps completed:

13pts 10pts 8pts 6pts 5pts 4pts 3pts 2pts 1pts None

If a race is cancelled with two laps to 25 per cent of the laps completed:

6pts 4pts 3pts 2pts 1pts None

If a race is cancelled before two full laps have been completed, no points will be awarded.

