It is a time of the year when anticipation is rising as fans make predictions on who will win the title in 2023.

Right now, most teams are in the process of unveiling their cars as they get ready for pre-season testing later this month ahead of the 2023 season.

Max Verstappen is currently the hot favourite to defend his crown while Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Charles Leclerc will also be contenders.

The 2023 cars they will be driving have to adhere to a strict set of specifications and guidelines to ensure racing is competitive.

Beyond that, teams have licence to be as creative as possible in order to produce the fastest car.

How heavy can an F1 car be?

For 2023, the regulations have been slightly adjusted so the car is lighter than last year. Every car on the grid must weigh a minimum of 796kg, meaning designers will be scouring across their machinery to try and shave off as much unnecessary weight as possible.

The figure of 796kg is minus the fuel allocation, which can take a car to above 900kg if filled to the brim.

Over the years, F1 cars have become more lightweight yet stronger as the technology has increased. Most of the bodywork is made of carbon fibre which is both extremely strong and also light.

What is the height and width of an F1 car?

Formula One cars must be no longer than 200cm wide and 95cm tall. While there is theoretically no maximum length, several rules set indirect limits on those dimensions, meaning every F1 car looks very similar.

In terms of the ride height, cars were generally 30-35mm off the ground in 2022 under new regulations to create “ground effect” – meaning the centre of gravity of a car was lowered to give better grip around corners.

However, a common theme of the 2022 season was “porpoising” – where a car would visibly bounce up and down when driving on long straights in particular.

To combat that, cars will be raised by 15mm in 2023.

How big can F1 engines be?

All cars in 2023 must be fitted with 1.6l V6 turbocharged hybrid engines from the manufacturer of their choice. This is a reduction from the V8 2.6l engines used between 2006-13 and 3l V10s that were used pre-2006. This is why cars are nowhere near as loud as they used to be.

The reduction in engine size is part of the sport’s drive to be more carbon neutral and use less emissions.

Engines produced between 750 and 1,000bhp (brake horsepower) and anywhere between 130 to 145 litres of fuel are burned during the race. Refuelling is not allowed during the race so cars tend to be much slower in terms of race pace compared to qualifying as they are carrying a heavy load.

What else is new for 2023?

A number of minor regulation changes have been brought in for 2023 to make the sport safer and more competitive.

In terms of safety, all roll hoops must have a rounded top to lessen the chances of car digging into the ground if it overturns.

This is introduced followed a scary crash involving Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu at the British Grand Prix where it took a considerable amount of time to extract him from the car.

The reflective surface of wing mirrors is being extended from 150mm to 200mm to give drivers more visibility during races.

