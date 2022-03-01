When does the F1 season start in 2022? Date and time

Reigning champion Max Verstappen enters the season determined to stamp his authority on the sport following a controversial conclusion to the last campaign.

The new Formula 1 season is drawing near with 2022 all geared up to provide fans across the world with high-octane drama.

The Red Bull superstar overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021 to secure his first crown, but Verstappen's victory has been shrouded by intense criticism of a safety car decision that ultimately swiped the title from Hamilton's grasp.

All eyes will once again turn to that pair of drivers as they duel once more in 2022, while a cluster of other stars will hope to muscle in on the title battle now that the cars have been subjected to all-new regulations that could shake up the order.

Fans around the world will be desperate for the new season to come along and we've got all the dates for your diary as we await 'lights out' for the first time this year.

RadioTimes.com brings you the lowdown on when the new F1 season kicks off in 2022.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When does the F1 season start in 2022?

The F1 2022 season starts on Sunday 20th March 2022 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The race starts at 3pm UK time and will inevitably draw in a huge audience as the lights go out.

However, you could say the season has technically already started with testing in Barcelona in February. There's also another testing weekend in Bahrain, one week prior to the start of the new campaign.

F1 2022 calendar

You can check out our full F1 calendar 2022 here with a complete run-through of all the races.

Formula 1 had announced a 23-race calendar for 2022 but the Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled amid the invasion of Ukraine.

For now, it remains to be seen whether that gap will be filled. It does appear likely that Formula 1 will find an alternative venue for that weekend in September, with Qatar reportedly interested in taking over.

The rest of the calendar features the most iconic circuits around the world including Silverstone, Monza and a return to Zandvoort for another burst of orange in the Netherlands.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.