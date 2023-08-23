The Red Bull superstar has won eight races in a row, a run that was ignited in Miami on 7th May, and has shown no signs of being caught in 2023.

Before the break, Sergio Pérez recorded a much-needed second-place finish as a series of ropey displays allowed competitors to close the gap to him.

McLaren upgrades have had the desired effect, with Lando Norris the primary benefactor of those amendments, while Fernando Alonso's stunning form in the Aston Martin waned somewhat in tandem with the rise of McLaren and Mercedes.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Dutch Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 27th August 2023.

Dutch Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Dutch Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 25th August

From 11am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 11:30am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Saturday 26th August

From 10:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 10:30am

Dutch Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 26th August

From 1pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 2pm

Dutch Grand Prix race time

Sunday 27th August

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on TV

The Dutch Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Dutch Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

