Verstappen has won his last seven races in a row in 2023 and is yet to finish outside the top two this season. He won this particular race in 2021 and 2022.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez knows his place is under pressure following a shaky patch of form, while McLaren are on the march and hoping to make further gains in the second half of the season.

Daniel Ricciardo's first race of the campaign last time out in Budapest ended in a 13th-place finish. He will hope to challenge the top 10 in the weeks to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 30th July 2023.

Check out our F1 calendar 2023 – link above – for the full list of races throughout the season.

Belgian Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Belgian Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 28th July

From 12pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying time

Friday 28th July

From 3:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 4pm

Belgian Grand Prix sprint time

Saturday 29th July

From 10:30am on Sky Sports F1

Sprint shootout – 11am

Sprint race – 3:30pm

Belgian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 30th July

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on TV

The Belgian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Belgian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

