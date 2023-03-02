Last year's race in Sakhir was the first since the technical regulation overhaul, with notably closer racing than in previous seasons and a terrific battle between Red Bull and Ferrari.

The Bahrain Grand Prix has arrived with drivers across the grid ready for lights out in the new Formula 1 season.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez each suffered catastrophic fuel system issues with their cars and were both forced to retire from the race, leaving Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz free to claim a significant victory for Ferrari.

This time around, Red Bull are in a state of tranquility. Verstappen boasts two consecutive world titles to his name, there's no merry-go-round for the second seat given Perez's form, and testing couldn't have been any smoother for the team.

Fans around the world will eagerly tune in for the first Grand Prix of the season this weekend with Bahrain set to offer many more answers to questions we've been asking since the cars were unveiled. Who will set the right tone at the start of a new globe-trotting adventure?

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 5th March.

Check out our F1 calendar 2023 – link above – for the full list of races throughout the season.

Bahrain Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 3pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Bahrain Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 3rd March

From 11am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 11:30am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Saturday 4th March

From 11:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 4th March

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

Bahrain Grand Prix race time

Sunday 5th March

From 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 3pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV

The Bahrain Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:30pm on Sunday 5th March.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

You can check out Box.co.uk for the latest TV deals to watch F1 in style throughout the season.

Live stream Bahrain Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 preview

1. Red Bull retain momentum

It's hard to dominate testing in any greater fashion than Red Bull accomplished in Sakhir last weekend.

Christian Horner's team look imperious right now, their new creation is a natural evolution of their 2022 winning machine, and the fruit it bears is likely to be just as plentiful.

Simply, Red Bull have shown no weakness so far. On race weekend, anything and everything can and will happen, but it's going to take a whole lot of hijinks to halt the Red Bull stampede in Bahrain.

2. Mercedes's box of tricks

The season hasn't fully started yet and Toto Wolff is already playing up to his scheming supervillain persona with an ominous warning for the rest of the field. Mercedes are "still hiding a bit".

And we have no reason to doubt him. Mercedes have deployed countless tweaks and eye-raising tricks in previous years (DAS, anyone?), so it's hard to claim he's simply bluffing.

Wolff believes the W14 car was out of balance during testing, not riding in an optimal set-up, and Lewis Hamilton has already praised the new car compared to last season's which started a long way off the pace. Never rule out the Silver Black Arrows.

3. Keep an eye on Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin appeared to be the most exciting team in testing with some excellent results and a seemingly rapid car at their disposal.

We've been waiting for Aston Martin to truly find their feet in the sport, but Sebastian Vettel showed flashes of great encouragement after collecting 10 finishes inside the top 10 last season.

Fernando Alonso will take up the mantle as the Aston Martin team's greatest hope for glory and his consistent campaign in the Alpine last year suggests he could be an early force to be reckoned with in 2023.

More like this

Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 prediction

Red Bull simply look like the most well-oiled team unit across the grid right now.

The new season should bring uncertainty, but we saw nothing at testing to suggest anything other than another typical display of power is on the way from reigning champion Max Verstappen.

That's not to say it won't be an intriguing race, but there is an overwhelming favourite to claim the first crown of the season.

RadioTimes.com Bahrain GP predicted winner: Max Verstappen

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.