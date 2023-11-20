The Dutchman has been in scintillating, untouchable form this term with 18 victories and 20 podium places in 21 races ahead of the final weekend.

There are still scores to be settled, rivalries to run their course and constructor battles to be sorted in the United Arab Emirates, but above all, fans just want to see a thrilling race.

The Yas Marina track provides a glamorous backdrop to the grand finale with fans across the globe set to tune in to drink up the last glug of Formula 1 action until the new season begins in March 2024.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 26th November 2023 in UK time.

Check out our F1 calendar 2023 – link above – for the full list of races throughout the season.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 1pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 24th November

From 9am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 9:30am

Practice 2 – 1pm

Saturday 25th November

From 10:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 10:30am

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 25th November

From 1pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 2pm

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race time

Sunday 26th November

From 11:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 1pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.

Live stream Abu Dhabi Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.