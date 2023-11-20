Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 start time: F1 race, qualifying and practice schedule
Your complete guide to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the classic curtain call for a Formula 1 season in recent times, with 2023 set to be archived in the history books after this weekend.
Max Verstappen is world champion once again, while Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez has secured the runner-up spot.
The Dutchman has been in scintillating, untouchable form this term with 18 victories and 20 podium places in 21 races ahead of the final weekend.
There are still scores to be settled, rivalries to run their course and constructor battles to be sorted in the United Arab Emirates, but above all, fans just want to see a thrilling race.
The Yas Marina track provides a glamorous backdrop to the grand finale with fans across the globe set to tune in to drink up the last glug of Formula 1 action until the new season begins in March 2024.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix date
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 26th November 2023 in UK time.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 1pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 24th November
From 9am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 9:30am
Practice 2 – 1pm
Saturday 25th November
From 10:15am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 10:30am
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 25th November
From 1pm on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 2pm
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race time
Sunday 26th November
From 11:30am on Sky Sports F1
Race – 1pm
How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.
Live stream Abu Dhabi Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
