World Cup 2022 results: All the scores so far in Qatar
Your complete round-up of results from every stage of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
The World Cup has been anything but straightforward in 2022. There may not have even been a specific Group of Death, because you could apply that tag to almost every group.
From Saudi Arabia's stunning win against Argentina to Japan shocking both Germany and Spain, this World Cup has not stuck to the script and has offered little respect for some of the main characters.
As well as the shocks, we've also been treated to goals upon goals. Teams have scored four goals or more on seven occasions, with their opposition also scoring at least one in six of those encounters. The other game? Spain's 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica.
We're on hand to bring you all the latest results as they happen so you can keep track of all the scores throughout the tournament.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of World Cup 2022 results.
World Cup 2022 results
Latest rounds first.
Round of 16
Saturday 3rd December
Netherlands 3-1 USA
Argentina 2-1 Australia
Sunday 4th December
France 3-1 Poland
England 3-0 Senegal
Monday 5th December
Japan 1-1 Croatia (Croatia win 3-1 on pens)
Brazil 4-1 South Korea
Tuesday 6th December
Morocco 0-0 Spain (Morocco win 3-0 on pens)
Portugal 6-1 Switzerland
Group stage
Sunday 20th November
Qatar 0-2 Ecuador
Monday 21st November
Englad 6-2 Iran
Senegal 0-2 Netherlands
USA 1-1 Wales
Tuesday 22nd November
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
Mexico 0-0 Poland
France 4-1 Australia
Wednesday 23rd November
Morocco 0-0 Croatia
Germany 1-2 Japan
Spain 7-0 Costa Rica
Belgium 1-0 Canada
Thursday 24th November
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
Portugal 3-2 Ghana
Brazil 2-0 Serbia
Friday 25th November
Wales 0-2 Iran
Qatar 1-3 Senegal
Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador
England 0-0 USA
Saturday 26th November
Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia
Argentina 2-0 Mexico
Tunisia 0-1 Australia
France 2-1 Denmark
Sunday 27th November
Japan 0-1 Costa Rica
Spain 1-1 Germany
Belgium 0-2 Morocco
Croatia 4-1 Canada
Monday 28th November
Cameroon 3-3 Serbia
Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
South Korea 2-3 Ghana
Portugal 2-0 Uruguay
Tuesday 29th November
Ecuador 1-2 Senegal
Netherlands 2-0 Qatar
Iran 0-1 USA
Wales 0-3 England
Wednesday 30th November
Poland 0-2 Argentina
Saudia Arabia 1-2 Mexico
Australia 1-0 Denmark
Tunisia 1-0 France
Thursday 1st December
Costa Rica 2-4 Germany
Japan 2-1 Spain
Canada 1-2 Morocco
Croatia 0-0 Belgium
Friday 2nd December
Cameroon 1-0 Brazil
Serbia 2-3 Switzerland
Ghana 0-2 Uruguay
South Korea 2-1 Portugal
