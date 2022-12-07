From Saudi Arabia's stunning win against Argentina to Japan shocking both Germany and Spain, this World Cup has not stuck to the script and has offered little respect for some of the main characters.

The World Cup has been anything but straightforward in 2022. There may not have even been a specific Group of Death , because you could apply that tag to almost every group.

As well as the shocks, we've also been treated to goals upon goals. Teams have scored four goals or more on seven occasions, with their opposition also scoring at least one in six of those encounters. The other game? Spain's 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica.

We're on hand to bring you all the latest results as they happen so you can keep track of all the scores throughout the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of World Cup 2022 results.

World Cup 2022 results

Latest rounds first.

Round of 16

Saturday 3rd December

Netherlands 3-1 USA

Argentina 2-1 Australia

Sunday 4th December

France 3-1 Poland

England 3-0 Senegal

Monday 5th December

Japan 1-1 Croatia (Croatia win 3-1 on pens)

Brazil 4-1 South Korea

Tuesday 6th December

Morocco 0-0 Spain (Morocco win 3-0 on pens)

Portugal 6-1 Switzerland

Group stage

Sunday 20th November

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

Monday 21st November

Englad 6-2 Iran

Senegal 0-2 Netherlands

USA 1-1 Wales

Tuesday 22nd November

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Mexico 0-0 Poland

France 4-1 Australia

Wednesday 23rd November

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

Germany 1-2 Japan

Spain 7-0 Costa Rica

Belgium 1-0 Canada

Thursday 24th November

Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon

Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

Portugal 3-2 Ghana

Brazil 2-0 Serbia

Friday 25th November

Wales 0-2 Iran

Qatar 1-3 Senegal

Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador

England 0-0 USA

Saturday 26th November

Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia

Argentina 2-0 Mexico

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

France 2-1 Denmark

Sunday 27th November

Japan 0-1 Costa Rica

Spain 1-1 Germany

Belgium 0-2 Morocco

Croatia 4-1 Canada

Monday 28th November

Cameroon 3-3 Serbia

Brazil 1-0 Switzerland

South Korea 2-3 Ghana

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay

Tuesday 29th November

Ecuador 1-2 Senegal

Netherlands 2-0 Qatar

Iran 0-1 USA

Wales 0-3 England

Wednesday 30th November

Poland 0-2 Argentina

Saudia Arabia 1-2 Mexico

Australia 1-0 Denmark

Tunisia 1-0 France

Thursday 1st December

Costa Rica 2-4 Germany

Japan 2-1 Spain

Canada 1-2 Morocco

Croatia 0-0 Belgium

Friday 2nd December

Cameroon 1-0 Brazil

Serbia 2-3 Switzerland

Ghana 0-2 Uruguay

South Korea 2-1 Portugal

