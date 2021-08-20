What channel is Wolves v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Who needs Harry Kane? Well, Manchester City, clearly. Tottenham swept aside the reigning champions without their main man to deliver fans a much-needed boost going into 2021/22.

Advertisement

The cracks have still only been papered over though. Spurs have been known to turn up in the biggest games and wilt against teams they’re expected to defeat. Enter: Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo will indeed prowl the touchline at Molineux for the first game in front a full crowd since March 2020, though few would have predicted his jacket would be emblazoned with a Spurs badge.

The former Wolves boss will know this weekend’s opponents inside-out and there will be an added edge as he goes up against his one-time adoring fans and players. See here for our full Premier League TV schedule.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Tottenham on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Wolves v Tottenham on TV?

Wolves v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 22nd August 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Tottenham will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Arsenal v Chelsea at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Wolves v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Wolves v Tottenham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Wolves v Tottenham team news

Wolves predicted XI: TBC

Tottenham predicted XI: TBC

Wolves v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (5/2) Draw (9/4) Tottenham (23/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Wolves v Tottenham

It was an undeniably fantastic result for Spurs at the weekend, and their fate isn’t entirely tied to Kane’s future, but don’t expect miracles from them this season. It’s still going to be a slog.

This is crunch time for Dele Alli. He has been handed a massive opportunity to restore his reputation following a muted spell and his partnership with Son Heung-Min could be crucial this term – with or without Kane in the mix.

Nuno is likely to shore up Spurs’ leaky defence while Wolves don’t come across goals too easily. Don’t expect a firecracker encounter here.

Our prediction: Wolves 0-0 Tottenham (7/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.