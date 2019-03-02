Manuel Pellegrini’s men are sitting in the top half of the Premier League table and will he will be keen to finish there in March.

Newcastle are also starting to look up the table following four wins in their last six games.

Rafael Benitez will have been delighted by Miguel Almiron’s debut for the club last weekend and will expect more of the same from his £20million man.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Ham v Newcastle game on TV and online.

What time is the West Ham v Newcastle game?

West Ham v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 2nd March 2019.

How to watch and live stream West Ham v Newcastle

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch West Ham v Newcastle in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Newcastle are aiming for their third successive victory when they travel to the London Stadium on Saturday.

Their squad is good enough to survive in this league and will prove to be a stubborn test for West Ham.

The Hammers were also hard to beat in February as they ground out draws with Liverpool and Crystal Palace, confidently beat Fulham and produced a valiant display against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle

