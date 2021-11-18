What channel is Watford v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United travel to face Watford at Vicarage Road in search of a backlash performance following another costly defeat.

The Red Devils have lost three of their last four top flight encounters, including painful defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will demand nothing less than a victory in this one against struggling Watford. Anything less could see the pressure on his shoulders hit new heights.

Watford have failed to show major signs of improvement under Claudio Ranieri’s leadership and have now lost four of their last five games, with a 5-2 victory over Everton sandwiched between them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Watford v Man Utd?

Watford v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 20th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Man Utd will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Liverpool v Arsenal on Saturday evening.

What TV channel is Watford v Man Utd on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Watford v Man Utd online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Watford v Man Utd team news

Watford predicted XI: Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Nkoulou, Rose; Sarr, Cleverley, Sissoko, Tufan, Dennis; King.

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Martial; Ronaldo.

Watford v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Watford (11/2) Draw (7/2) Man Utd (9/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Watford v Man Utd

Watford have players capable of finding the net, including former United graduate Josh King, but keeping things tight at the back has been a big issue.

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a painful international break with Portugal and will be determined to react with a big display here to lead his side.

United have more than enough to come out of this one victorious, but it may not be a straightforward afternoon for a side who have made a tough slog of their recent outings.

Our prediction: Watford 1-2 Man Utd (8/1 at bet365)

