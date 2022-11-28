The Three Lions come into the clash on the back of their disappointing 0-0 draw against the USA on Friday night. England failed to get going and Gregg Berhalter's men could have come away with three points if they'd taken their chances.

England and Wales go head-to-head on Tuesday night with Gareth Southgate's men hoping to confirm top spot in Group B.

England will top the group with a win against their British rivals to set up a knockout tie against the Netherlands, Ecuador or Senegal.

Wales, meanwhile, lost 2-0 against Iran on Friday and they face an uphill task to get out of the group.

Gareth Bale and co need to beat England and hope that Iran v United States ends in a draw. If it doesn't finish level, Wales need to beat England by four goals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v England on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is Wales v England?

Wales v England will take place on Tuesday 29th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wales v England kick-off time

Wales v England will kick off at 7pm.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Wales v England on?

Wales v England will be shown on BBC One with live coverage from 6pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our World Cup presenters, pundits and commentators guide

How to live stream Wales v England online

You can also live stream the Wales v England game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Wales v England referee

The referee for Wales v England has been confirmed as Slavko Vincic.

Wales v England odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wales (7/1) Draw (7/2) England (4/9)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Wales v England prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Wales v England predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.