Many Three Lions fans were disgruntled, but the performance resembled England's draw against Scotland at Euro 2020, where Gareth Southgate's men went on to reach the final.

England put in a below-par performance in their 0-0 draw with the USA on Friday night, with the Americans arguably deserving all three points.

England will be desperate to put in a solid performance - and secure the win - ahead of the knockout stages.

As for Wales, Rob Page's men suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Iran last time out.

Wales need to beat England and for Iran v USA to finish level for them to reach the Last 16. If the Iran game doesn't finish as a draw, Wales would need to beat England by four goals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v England on TV and online.

When is Wales v England?

Wales v England will kick off at 7pm on Tuesday 29th November 2022.

Wales v England team news

Wales predicted line-up: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Wilson, Williams; Bale, Moore.

England predicted line-up: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane.

Wales v England prediction

England need to put in a better performance after their dismal display against the USA last week. Harry Kane and co know a win will secure them top spot in Group B ahead of the knockout stages.

Wales' World Cup is all-but over but they'll be hoping to get one over their British rivals.

England should have enough quality in their starting XI plus substitutes to get the better of Wales on Tuesday night.

Our prediction: Wales 0-2 England (6/1 at bet365)

Wales v England odds

