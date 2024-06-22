Portugal left it late to come from behind and squeeze past Czech Republic, with substitute Francisco Conceição bagging a 92nd-minute winner, but are still seen by many as one of the favourites out in Germany.

Turkey, meanwhile, look set to finally live up to the 'dark horses' tag at Euro 2024 after a lung-busting 3-1 victory over Georgia in arguably the best game of the tournament so far.

Vincenzo Montella's side played with an attacking intent that, given some of the quality players in their ranks, could see them cause serious problems for Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

With Saturday's clash likely to decide the top spot in Group F, another raucous atmosphere is expected at Westfalenstadion – and if the start of the tournament is anything to go by, the game will not disappoint.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Turkey v Portugal on TV and online.

When is Turkey v Portugal?

Turkey v Portugal will take place on Saturday 22nd June 2024.

Turkey v Portugal kick-off time

Turkey v Portugal will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Turkey v Portugal on?

Turkey v Portugal will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 4:15pm.

How to live stream Turkey v Portugal online

You can also live stream Turkey v Portugal online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Turkey v Portugal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Turkey v Portugal odds

