What channel is Tottenham v Norwich Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are building up a head of steam in 2021/22 as they continue to improve in the Premier League under Antonio Conte ahead of the visit of Norwich.

Spurs are undefeated in three top flight games with two back-to-back victories pushing them back into the fight for the top four.

Conte will have been delighted to see Son Heung Min find the net to seal a 2-0 win over Brentford during midweek, and now he will hope to see Harry Kane follow suit.

Norwich have given themselves a real shot at survival after finding solid form under Dean Smith.

The Canaries are undefeated in four matches including two wins and two draws. They sit just three points from safety going into the weekend and will hope to continue their decent streak.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Norwich on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Norwich?

Tottenham v Norwich will take place on Sunday 5th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Norwich will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, plus Everton v Arsenal on Monday Night Football.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Norwich on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Tottenham v Norwich online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Tottenham v Norwich team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Norwich predicted XI: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; McLean, Rupp, Gilmour; Sargent, Pukki, Cantwell

Tottenham v Norwich odds

bet365 odds: Totteham (4/11) Draw (4/1) Norwich (15/2)*

Our prediction: Tottenham v Norwich

Tottenham are coming to the boil in 2021/22. Their results in the Premier League have taken a turn for the better, Son’s personal performances are improving, and Kane’s re-emergence could be the final piece of the puzzle.

He simply hasn’t got going in the league this year, and it’s against everyone’s interests for him to falter. A big display, a couple of goals, a spark, an ignition, that’s all it will take and Spurs could skyrocket.

Norwich look visibly reorganised and galvanised under Smith’s leadership. They won’t make life easy for Spurs, but Conte’s men are grinding out good results at the moment.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-0 Norwich (7/1 at bet365)

