What channel is Switzerland v Turkey Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Switzerland and Turkey both go in search of their first win at Euro 2020 in their final Group A encounter.

Sitting third the group, the Swiss are still in with a realistic chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

They have one point and would require a three-point turnaround and a three-goal swing in goal difference to deny Wales one of the top two spots in the group – but they could still qualify in third.

Turkey have suffered back to back defeats against Italy and Wales and need a win to stand any slim chance of qualifying as one of the four third-place teams.

Some regarded Turkey as one of the dark horses of the tournament in the build-up to Euro 2020, but Senol Gunes’ side have been underwhelming so far.

There are plenty of Euro 2020 fixtures still to come, but Turkey’s campaign looks set to end in Baku if they don’t record a convincing win over Switzerland.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Switzerland v Turkey on TV and online.

When is Switzerland v Turkey on TV?

Switzerland v Turkey will take place on Sunday 20th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Switzerland v Turkey will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Switzerland v Turkey on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV 4 from 3:55pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Switzerland v Turkey online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Switzerland v Turkey team news

Switzerland: Mario Gavranovic could be called up to replaced Haris Seferovic who was hooked at half time during the Swiss’ last outing.

Denis Zakaria was tipped to shine at the Euros but he has so far been an underused weapon and could be called upon in this one.

Turkey: This Turkish side was tipped for great things at the Euros but they have fallen incredibly short in their opening two matches.

Manager Senol Gunes has a full squad to choose from but he could name a very unpredictable line-up in a last-ditch bid for success.

Switzerland v Turkey odds

Our prediction: Switzerland v Turkey

Turkey have been disappointing in their opening two games and have not shown enough fight to worry their opposing teams, let alone look like scoring.

Switzerland have greater motivation to finish in third and progress, and the talent of Breel Embolo should cause Turkey’s defence some problems.

Xherdan Shaqiri is yet to reach his full potential at Euro 2020, but the creative midfielder, alongside key man Granit Xhaka, will be ready to up his game to overcome Turkey.

Our prediction: Switzerland 2-0 Turkey (8/1 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

