Julian Nagelsmann will want to ensure his side finish the job by winning the group, but it would be no surprise to see the German coach make some changes for Sunday's game in preparation for the knockout stages.

If the Group A table is anything to go by, second-place Switzerland should be their toughest test yet. Murat Yakin's side have made an unbeaten start to the tournament themselves – beating Hungary 3-1 and then drawing 1-1 with Scotland.

Four points may well be enough for the Swiss to qualify for the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams, but they will not want to leave anything up to chance.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Switzerland v Germany on TV and online.

When is Switzerland v Germany?

Switzerland v Germany will take place on Sunday 23rd June 2024.

Switzerland v Germany kick-off time

Switzerland v Germany will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Switzerland v Germany on?

Switzerland v Germany will be shown live on BBC Two with live coverage from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Switzerland v Germany online

You can also live stream Switzerland v Germany online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Switzerland v Germany on radio

You can listen to updates from the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Switzerland v Germany odds

