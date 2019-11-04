The former Luton boss has now paid a steep price for 10 defeats in 14 league games so far this term.

On the other side, spirits are high at West Brom as they push towards the Premier League.

However the Baggies will be keen to end a two-game winless run when they arrive at the bet365 Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Stoke v West Brom game on TV and online.

What time is the Stoke v West Brom game?

Stoke v West Brom will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 4th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Stoke v West Brom

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

All eyes are on West Brom and whether or not they can get back to winning ways after two Championship draws in succession.

Stoke's only hope may be to keep it tight and battle for a point without a manager at the helm – but the Baggies should have enough quality to get the goals they need.

Prediction: Stoke 0-2 West Brom