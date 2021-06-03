What channel is Spain v Sweden Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Spain’s lead-up to Euro 2020 fixtures has been fraught with controversy after head coach Luis Enrique decided against naming a single Real Madrid player in his squad – and didn’t even use the full 26-man quota!

Enrique has 24 players to choose from this summer and is not short on young talent, with the likes of Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia and Adama Traore at his disposal.

Monday sees Spain act as hosts in Seville against a Sweden side that is without veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Scoring duties will instead fall on Alexander Isak and Marcus Berg as the Swedes seek to produce an upset here.

These sides played each other in qualifying for the Euros, with Spain inflicting a 3-0 defeat on Sweden before earning a 1-1 result over in Stockholm.

This is the first of what Enrique will hope is seven Euro 2020 fixtures for Spain as the three-time European champions seek to reclaim the trophy they surrendered to Portugal in 2016.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Spain v Sweden on TV and online.

When is Spain v Sweden on TV?

Spain v Sweden will take place on Monday 14th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Spain v Sweden will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Spain v Sweden on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Spain v Sweden online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Spain v Sweden team news

Spain: Enrique will likely go with a 4-3-3 formation and stick Alvaro Morata up top, with Torres and potentially Dani Olmo alongside the centre-forward.

Sergio Busquets and Thiago Alcantara should command the midfield, while Manchester City’s Rodri could start here and drive the team forward. Leeds United’s Diego Llorente may get a game alongside Garcia in the heart of defence.

Sweden: A solid 4-4-2 line-up is expected from the Swedes with Mainz’s Robin Quaison potentially starting alongside Berg up front.

Winger Emil Forsberg will likely see plenty of the ball on Swedish attacks, while veteran Sebastian Larsson could also start in the centre. Left-back Ludwig Augustinsson is expected to get the nod ahead of Pierre Bengtsson.

Our prediction: Spain v Sweden

Spain’s preparations for the Euros may have been put under the spotlight but the squad Enrique has at his disposal should outclass Sweden over 90 minutes.

The Swedes will look to stick in the game and build gradually when in possession. Don’t expect a quick-fire response to Spanish offensive plays here, Sweden are in the for the long haul.

The hosts in Seville should eventually break down their opponents but that might not come until midway through the second half, when fresh legs do the business.

Our prediction: Spain 2-0 Sweden (11/2 at bet365)

