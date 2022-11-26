Germany lost 2-1 against Japan in Wednesday's first Group E game with Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scoring in the second half to cancel out Ilkay Gundogan's penalty.

Spain v Germany was supposed to be a top of the group clash at the World Cup in Qatar, but it's been a disaster for Hansi Flick's side so far.

Germany know they need to bounce back on Sunday night – however, in Spain, they face one of the tournament favourites.

Luis Enrique's men hammered Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday to kick off their World Cup campaign with a bang.

Ferran Torres scored twice with Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata all netting for Spain.

Gavi and Pedri dominated in midfield to give football fans flashbacks to Xavi and Andres Iniesta's dominance for Spain.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Spain v Germany on TV and online.

When is Spain v Germany?

Spain v Germany will take place on Sunday 27th November 2022.

Spain v Germany kick-off time

Spain v Germany will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Spain v Germany on?

Spain v Germany will be shown live on BBC One with coverage from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Spain v Germany online

You can also live stream the Spain v Germany game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Spain v Germany radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

Spain v Germany referee

The referee for Spain v Germany is yet to be confirmed. We'll update you as soon as we know.

Spain v Germany prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Spain v Germany predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

