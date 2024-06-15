Croatia have punched above their weight on the international stage in recent years, reaching the final of the 2018 World Cup and finishing third in Qatar, but Luka Modrić and co have failed to progress beyond the round of 16 at the last three Euros.

This tournament is also likely to be the last stand for veteran trio Modrić, Ivan Perišić and Domagoj Vida as a younger generation of players, including Manchester City's Joško Gvardiol and Bayern Munich's Josip Stanišić, take centre stage.

The two teams provided one of the most memorable matches at the last European Championship as Spain won a 5-3 thriller in their last-16 meeting, although a cagey affair is to be expected this time because defeat could prove disastrous in their respective bids to progress from Group B, which has been branded the 'Group of Death' with Italy and Albania completing the quartet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Spain v Croatia on TV and online.

When is Spain v Croatia?

Spain v Croatia will take place on Saturday 15th June 2024.

Spain v Croatia kick-off time

Spain v Croatia will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Spain v Croatia on?

Spain v Croatia will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 4:15pm.

How to live stream Spain v Croatia online

You can also live stream Spain v Croatia online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Spain v Croatia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Spain v Croatia odds

