What channel is Southampton v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are set up for a strong second half of the season as they approach the latest of their Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Spurs are in excellent form as they gear up to face Southampton on the south coast. They are also out of European competitions this season, meaning their schedule looks clearer than most of the elite.

Antonio Conte has won four of his six Premier League games in charge of Spurs so far and remains unbeaten in the top flight during that time.

Southampton shook off a six-game winless run with a shock 3-2 victory over West Ham on Boxing Day and they will be determined to finally start wading away from the relegation mire.

Hasenhüttl is under pressure to start delivering results after meandering in the lower reaches of the Premier League for much of his reign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Tottenham on TV and online.

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Southampton v Tottenham?

Southampton v Tottenham will take place on Tuesday 28th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Tottenham will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Burnley on Thursday evening.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to live stream Southampton v Tottenham online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 2:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus as well as all the Premier League action, while upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal are coming to the platform in 2022.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Southampton v Tottenham on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Southampton v Tottenham team news

Southampton predicted XI: Forster; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Romeu; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Armstrong; Broja

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Winks, Ndombele, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Southampton v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Southampton (12/5) Draw (13/5) Tottenham (11/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Southampton v Tottenham

Not only are Tottenham in form as a collective unit, but their two star men have found their feet.

Son Heung-Min is finishing the year in sublime style, while Harry Kane has scored in each of his last two matches, marking progress towards a full-throttle return to the player we’ve been used to watching over the last few years.

On top of those attacking gains being made by Spurs, they will be boosted by the fact that Southampton have leaked seven goals in three games and have failed to keep a clean sheet since the start of November.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-3 Tottenham (16/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.