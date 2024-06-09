Who is Tion Wayne? Rapper and DJ taking part in Soccer Aid 2024
Here's everything you need to know about the World XI player.
As the 2023/24 Premiere League season comes to an end, it can only mean one thing... Soccer Aid is back!
Marking the 13th edition of the charity football match, a brand new group of sporting superstars and celebrities will go head-to-head to raise money for UNICEF.
This year's match will take place at Stamford Bridge, with former Chelsea player Eden Hazard set to make a return to the pitch to make his World XI debut.
Playing alongside Hazard in World XI is Tion Wayne, who some may be familiar with his musical ad-libs.
With the game just days away, here's everything you need to know about Soccer Aid player, Tion Wayne.
Who is Tion Wayne?
Age: 30
Job: Rapper and DJ
Team: World XI
Tion Wayne is a rapper and DJ, who many will recognise from his hit songs Keisha & Becky, I Dunno and Body, which the latter saw him receive his first number one alongside Russ Millions.
Wayne has been making music since 2010 and has released one studio album, Green With Envy, which peaked in number five in the UK charts.
The rapper is part of the celebrity line-up in XI and will be joined by the likes of Usain Bolt, Maisie Adam, Jason Manford and Martin Compston to name a few.
As for the legends in World XI, they consist of Eden Hazard, Roberto Carlos, Petr Cech, Patrice Evra, John Obi Mikel, Michael Essien, Alessandro Del Piero, Kheira Hamraoui, Olga Garcia and Kaylyn Kyle.
When does Soccer Aid 2024 start?
Soccer Aid 2024 will take place on Sunday 9th June, which follows the end of the 2023/34 Premier League season and the beginning of Euro 2024.
The game kicks off at 7:30pm, with pre-match buildup starting at 6pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Soccer Aid starts on Sunday 9th June at 6pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
